Azerbaijan becomes first country to ratify UN Convention against Cybercrime

The Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted the bill submitted by President Ilham Aliyev approving the United Nations (UN) Convention against Cybercrime, Report informs.

This makes Azerbaijan the leading country in the ratification process of the Convention.

Azerbaijan played an active role in drafting the final text, with representatives from the State Security Service, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Special Communication and Information Security Service, and other state bodies contributing substantively during multilateral negotiations.

The Convention, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 24, 2024, is considered the "Convention of the 21st century." It is the first legally binding international framework to combat cybercrime globally.

The Convention was officially signed in Hanoi, Vietnam, in October 2025 by 74 states, including the UK, France, China, Australia, Belgium, Türkiye, Poland, Russia, Spain, the UAE, and Sweden. Azerbaijan's representative, the head of the State Security Service, signed it on behalf of the country under a presidential order.

Ratification requires approval by national parliaments and completion of domestic legal procedures. Azerbaijan is the first country to finalize this process.

The ratification of the Convention will strengthen the activities of security and law enforcement agencies. The document regulates international legal procedures with electronic evidence and increases the effectiveness of transnational investigations. Urgent international cooperation mechanisms enable an operative response to cybercrimes.

According to the UN's official website, Azerbaijan is also the only country to sign the Convention with reservations, reflecting a professional legal approach to international procedures.

Overall, the Convention aims to expand global coordination, standards, and legal cooperation in the fight against cybercrime.