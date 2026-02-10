Peskov: France only EU country to have resumed contacts with Russia

European capitals, with the exception of Paris, are not showing an intention to resume dialogue with Moscow, while Russia and France have restored contacts at the technical level, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs via the Russian media.

Peskov made the statement while commenting on remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that Paris had reopened channels of communication with Moscow on a technical basis.

"Indeed, contacts have taken place, and we can confirm this. If there is willingness and necessity, they can help fairly quickly establish dialogue at the highest level," Peskov said.

Earlier, Macron confirmed updates about a visit by his diplomatic adviser to Moscow, noting that France had taken a step others were not yet ready to make.

"For some, it was too early to send their diplomatic advisers, as we did," the French president stated.