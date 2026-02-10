Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    AZAL recommends booking Baku-Nakhchivan flights in advance ahead of holidays

    Infrastructure
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 15:13
    AZAL recommends booking Baku-Nakhchivan flights in advance ahead of holidays

    Ahead of the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, particularly on public holiday dates, demand for air travel on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route traditionally increases. In this regard, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, recommends that passengers planning to travel on this route purchase their airline tickets in advance.

    Report informs, citing the company, that, according to the current flight schedule, 8–10 regular flights per day (16–20 round-trip flights) are planned on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route in the period leading up to the holidays and on days off. If necessary, the number of flights may be increased in line with passenger demand. Ensuring the regularity and continuity of air transport services to Nakhchivan remains one of AZAL's key operational priorities.

    AZAL notes that civil aviation operations are carried out in accordance with an approved flight operations plan, which includes flight scheduling, aircraft preparation, mandatory technical and operational checks, and other measures aimed at ensuring flight safety and service quality. To support the efficient organization of air transportation during the holiday period, passengers are once again advised to plan their trips in advance.

    Flight tickets can be purchased via AZAL's official website www.azal.az, the airline's mobile application, or at AZAL ticket offices.

    AZAL Naxçıvana səfərləri əvvəlcədən planlaşdırmağı tövsiyə edib
    AZAL рекомендует заранее приобретать авиабилеты в Нахчыван

