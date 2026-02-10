Iran says US talks showed enough consensus to continue ‘diplomatic process'
- 10 February, 2026
- 15:03
Nuclear talks with the United States allowed Tehran to gauge Washington's seriousness and showed enough consensus to continue on the diplomatic track, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
US and Iranian diplomats held talks through mediators in Oman last week in an effort to revive diplomacy, amid a US military build-up in the region as President Donald Trump threatened military action.
"The Muscat meeting was not a long meeting. In our view, it was to gauge the seriousness of the other side and how to continue this path," Baghaei says. "After the talks, we felt there was understanding and consensus to continue the diplomatic process."
