Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Iran says US talks showed enough consensus to continue ‘diplomatic process'

    Other countries
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 15:03
    Iran says US talks showed enough consensus to continue ‘diplomatic process'

    Nuclear talks with the United States allowed Tehran to gauge Washington's seriousness and showed enough consensus to continue on the diplomatic track, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    US and Iranian diplomats held talks through mediators in Oman last week in an effort to revive diplomacy, amid a US military build-up in the region as President Donald Trump threatened military action.

    "The Muscat meeting was not a long meeting. In our view, it was to gauge the seriousness of the other side and how to continue this path," Baghaei says. "After the talks, we felt there was understanding and consensus to continue the diplomatic process."

    Iran United States nuclear talks
    Bəqai: İran və ABŞ diplomatik prosesin davam etdirilməsi barədə konsensusa nail olub
    Багаи: Иран и США достигли консенсуса по продолжению дипломатического процесса

    Latest News

    15:27
    Photo

    IMF representative briefed on Azerbaijan's pension system

    Social security
    15:17

    Court investigation in Ruben Vardanyan case concludes in Baku - UPDATED

    Incident
    15:14

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Visa mull security of cross-border remittances

    Finance
    15:13

    AZAL recommends booking Baku-Nakhchivan flights in advance ahead of holidays

    Infrastructure
    15:09

    Azerbaijan becomes first country to ratify UN Convention against Cybercrime

    Domestic policy
    15:03

    Iran says US talks showed enough consensus to continue ‘diplomatic process'

    Other countries
    15:00

    Azerbaijan gets its first-ever carbon credits in renewables

    Energy
    14:49

    Peskov: France only EU country to have resumed contacts with Russia

    Region
    14:30

    Azerbaijan prepares new projects on compulsory passenger insurance

    Finance
    All News Feed