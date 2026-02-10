Russia strikes Ukraine's Sloviansk: 2 killed, including 1 child

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Other countries
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 14:26
    Russian forces bombed Sloviansk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, killing two people and wounding seven, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, wrote on his Telegram channel, Report informs.

    "Two people were killed and seven were wounded as a result of today's aerial bomb strikes on Sloviansk. The dead included an 11-year-old girl and her mother. Among the wounded is a 7-year-old girl. All relevant services are already responding to this attack," he wrote.

    Filashkin added that the death toll may rise.

