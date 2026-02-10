Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Leyla Aliyeva attends 'Rising Light' exhibition

    Culture
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 13:41
    Leyla Aliyeva attends 'Rising Light' exhibition

    An exhibition titled "Rising Light" by the world-renowned photojournalist Reza Deghati has opened at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that Leyla Aliyeva visited the exhibition.

    Reza Deghati briefed Leyla Aliyeva on the exhibition.

    The "Rising Light" exhibition presents Azerbaijan through Reza Deghati's distinctive artistic perspective, where the country"s rich historical heritage seamlessly intertwines with the rhythm of contemporary life. Conceived as a visual narrative of the country, the exhibition explores Azerbaijan through its people, landscapes, and everyday life.

    "The Rising Light" exhibition was organized in collaboration with AZAL, Boeing, and Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    Support for the project from Azerbaijan Airlines, Boeing, and Heydar Aliyev International Airport reflects the partners" shared commitment to integrating cultural initiatives into the international aviation environment and to expanding aviation"s role as a bridge for cultural exchange.

    This partnership is part of the long term and strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and Boeing. It holds particular importance in terms of applying modern aviation technologies, enhancing flight safety and passenger comfort, as well as strengthening Azerbaijan's position in the global aviation space.

    The exhibition highlights the invisible bonds connecting people, places, and cultures. From this perspective, AZAL unites Azerbaijan with the world, transforming journeys beyond simple routes into memorable and meaningful stories.

