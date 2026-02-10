Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    President Ilham Aliyev appoints new head of State Statistical Committee

    Domestic policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 14:20
    President Ilham Aliyev appoints new head of State Statistical Committee

    Azer Mursagulov has been appointed Chairman of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant order formalizing the appointment.

    Azer Mursagulov has replaced Tahir Budagov, who was appointed head of the Nasimi District Executive Authority by a presidential order.

    Azər Mursaqulov Statistika Komitəsinin sədri təyin edilib
    Азер Мурсагулов назначен новым председателем Госкомстата

