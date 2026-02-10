President Ilham Aliyev appoints new head of State Statistical Committee
Domestic policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 14:20
Azer Mursagulov has been appointed Chairman of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant order formalizing the appointment.
Azer Mursagulov has replaced Tahir Budagov, who was appointed head of the Nasimi District Executive Authority by a presidential order.
