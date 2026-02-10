Simonyan: JD Vance's visit opens new opportunities for Armenia
10 February, 2026
- 13:27
Speaker of Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan lauded US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Armenia, describing it as a historic event that opens new opportunities for the country, Report informs via Armenpress.
"I don't want to single anything out, but I must say that this is about the overall strengthening of the Republic of Armenia's security and the agenda we are implementing. In other words, this is about peace-not just for one or two years, but for decades," the speaker said at a press briefing.
In addition, he gave a positive assessment of the established working framework between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"I believe that if we continue to move along this path, our countries will not have any problems in the future," Simonyan said.
