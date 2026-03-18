Iran reports attacks on South Pars facilities

Iranian state-run media say that facilities associated with Iran's massive offshore South Pars natural gas field came under attack Wednesday, Report informs via AP.

Both Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency reported on the attack targeting facilities at Asaluyeh in Iran's southern Bushehr province. It did not immediately elaborate.

Iran share the offshore field in the Persian Gulf with Qatar, which it has repeatedly attacked during the war along with other Gulf Arab nations.

It wasn't clear if Israel or the United States had carried out the attack, however the US has been operating primarily in southern Iran.

The US previously attacked Iran's Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, its main oil terminal.