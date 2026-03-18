Iran reports attacks on South Pars facilities
Other countries
- 18 March, 2026
- 16:03
Iranian state-run media say that facilities associated with Iran's massive offshore South Pars natural gas field came under attack Wednesday, Report informs via AP.
Both Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency reported on the attack targeting facilities at Asaluyeh in Iran's southern Bushehr province. It did not immediately elaborate.
Iran share the offshore field in the Persian Gulf with Qatar, which it has repeatedly attacked during the war along with other Gulf Arab nations.
It wasn't clear if Israel or the United States had carried out the attack, however the US has been operating primarily in southern Iran.
The US previously attacked Iran's Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, its main oil terminal.
Latest News
16:24
Photo
Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:15
Photo
Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with DiasporaForeign policy
16:03
Iran reports attacks on South Pars facilitiesOther countries
16:01
Trump says US doesn't need Strait of HormuzOther countries
15:39
Azerbaijan launches tractor production in partnership with Chinese companyBusiness
15:32
Tusk: Poland to invest $270B in energy over next decadeOther countries
15:14
Photo
Another 11 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED-2Domestic policy
15:11
Funeral of Ali Larijani, Gholam Reza Soleimani held in TehranRegion
15:04