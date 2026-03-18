Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a post on X commemorating the Canakkale martyrs.

The statement marked March 18 - Victory Day of Canakkale, honoring those who demonstrated great sacrifice during the battles. "We commemorate with deep respect and reverence the cherished memory of our martyrs who showed great heroism in the Canakkale War. Their courage and spirit of unity form the unshakable foundation of brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. May they rest in peace," the post said.

March 18 is observed as the remembrance day of one of the bloodiest military operations of World War I. This year marks the 111th anniversary of the Canakkale Naval Victory, a day remembered in Türkiye as both the Canakkale Victory and Canakkale Martyrs' Remembrance Day.

Despite suffering heavy losses of around 250,000 soldiers, the Ottoman Army proved that the Dardanelles Strait was impassable to enemy forces.