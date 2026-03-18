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    Tusk: Poland to invest $270B in energy over next decade

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 15:32
    Tusk: Poland to invest $270B in energy over next decade

    Poland will invest 1 trillion zlotys (about $270 billion) in its energy sector over the next decade, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

    According to Report, citing Polish media, more than 220 billion zlotys (around $60 billion) will be allocated to renewable energy and storage, 234 billion zlotys (about $63 billion) to electricity transmission, and 160 billion zlotys (around $43 billion) to nuclear energy.

    "There is no other country in Europe working as intensively in this field," Tusk said, noting that a nuclear power plant is being built near Gdańsk with the involvement of U.S., Canadian, and Polish partners.

    He added that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East highlight the critical importance of energy and supply security.

    Tusk also said Poland, together with a group of countries, has sent a letter to the European Commission calling for an extension of free carbon emission allowances for industry.

    Tusk: Polşa növbəti onilliklərdə enerji sahəsinə 270 milyard dollar ayıracaq
    Туск: Польша в следующем десятилетии инвестирует в энергетику $270 млрд

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