Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco held a festive event to mark Novruz for members of the Azerbaijani diaspora at its residence in the capital, Rabat.

According to Report, citing the diplomatic mission, the event took place on the eve of the holiday and aimed to promote national customs and traditions, as well as strengthen unity and solidarity. Around 50 guests attended.

"The event was especially engaging and memorable for children. They were introduced to Novruz symbols such as samani, the Papaqatdi (hat-throwing - ed.) tradition, jumping over bonfires, and traditional dances, along with a visual presentation of national customs," the statement said.

Guests were also treated to Azerbaijani national cuisine, including shekerbura, pakhlava, dolma, and plov.

Such events play an important role in promoting Azerbaijani culture and further strengthening unity among diaspora members.