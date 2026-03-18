Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora

    Foreign policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 16:15
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora

    The Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco held a festive event to mark Novruz for members of the Azerbaijani diaspora at its residence in the capital, Rabat.

    According to Report, citing the diplomatic mission, the event took place on the eve of the holiday and aimed to promote national customs and traditions, as well as strengthen unity and solidarity. Around 50 guests attended.

    "The event was especially engaging and memorable for children. They were introduced to Novruz symbols such as samani, the Papaqatdi (hat-throwing - ed.) tradition, jumping over bonfires, and traditional dances, along with a visual presentation of national customs," the statement said.

    Guests were also treated to Azerbaijani national cuisine, including shekerbura, pakhlava, dolma, and plov.

    Such events play an important role in promoting Azerbaijani culture and further strengthening unity among diaspora members.

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora

    Novruz holiday
    Photo
    Mərakeşdə Novruz bayramı qeyd olunub
    Photo
    Посольство Азербайджана в Марокко отметило Новруз вместе с представителями диаспоры

    Latest News

    16:24
    Photo

    Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Iran reports attacks on South Pars facilities

    Other countries
    16:01

    Trump says US doesn't need Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    15:39

    Azerbaijan launches tractor production in partnership with Chinese company

    Business
    15:32

    Tusk: Poland to invest $270B in energy over next decade

    Other countries
    15:14
    Photo

    Another 11 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED-2

    Domestic policy
    15:11

    Funeral of Ali Larijani, Gholam Reza Soleimani held in Tehran

    Region
    15:04

    Tugboat Astana with five crew members on board sinks off Romania coast

    Other countries
    All News Feed