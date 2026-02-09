Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Strengthening trade, investment co-op between UAE, Azerbaijan discussed in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 13:37
    Strengthening trade, investment co-op between UAE, Azerbaijan discussed in Baku

    Representatives of the UAE and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce have discussed prospects for investment and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan in Baku, the UAE Embassy in Baku wrote on X, Report informs.

    "The Chargé d"Affaires of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Baku, Dr. Badriya Al Shehhi, met with Mr. Sanan Nasibli, the Chief Representative of Dubai Chamber in Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen joint investment and trade cooperation between the two sides and emphasized the importance of maintaining continuous dialogue in order to achieve the desired goals in the economic sector for the benefit of the two friendly countries," the embassy wrote.

    Azerbaijan UAE trade
    Azərbaycan BƏƏ ilə ticarət-investisiya əməkdaşlığını gücləndirməyi müzakirə edib
    В Баку обсудили укрепление торгово-инвестиционного сотрудничества между ОАЭ и Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    14:55

    Sec.-Gen.: IRU aims to turn Middle Corridor into 'model corridor' - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    14:51

    President Ilham Aliyev hails growing ties with US since Trump's return to power

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    25 people in Azerbaijan benefited from paternity leave to date

    Social security
    14:39

    Azerbaijan reduces spending for imports of mining products from Türkiye 35%

    Business
    14:32

    Russia not involved in TRIPP project, says Armenian minister

    Region
    14:19

    Boat capsizes off Libyan coast, 53 migrants dead or missing

    Other countries
    14:16
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    Media: Ukraine to ask EU for additional Patriot, NASAMS

    Other countries
    13:50

    Azerbaijan, Luxembourg explore cooperation in financial sector

    Finance
    All News Feed