Strengthening trade, investment co-op between UAE, Azerbaijan discussed in Baku

Representatives of the UAE and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce have discussed prospects for investment and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan in Baku, the UAE Embassy in Baku wrote on X, Report informs.

"The Chargé d"Affaires of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Baku, Dr. Badriya Al Shehhi, met with Mr. Sanan Nasibli, the Chief Representative of Dubai Chamber in Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen joint investment and trade cooperation between the two sides and emphasized the importance of maintaining continuous dialogue in order to achieve the desired goals in the economic sector for the benefit of the two friendly countries," the embassy wrote.