Georgian FM Maka Bochorishvili to pay official visit to Hungary

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili will make a two-day official visit to Hungary on Monday, Report informs, citing the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

During her visit, the minister will participate in the Budapest Global Dialogue.

Bochorishvili is also set to meet with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, and both sides will hold a joint press briefing following the talks.

In addition, a meeting is planned with László Kövér, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary.