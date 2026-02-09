Azerbaijan imports $1.35M worth fruits and vegetables from Türkiye in January

In January 2025, Azerbaijan imported fruits and vegetables from Türkiye worth $1.35 million, 5.9 percent higher compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

During the same month, the total value of Türkiye's fruit and vegetable exports decreased by 10.7 percent year-on-year, reaching 187.38 million.

Among Türkiye's top importers, Germany purchased $24 million worth of products (down 19.1 percent compared to a year earlier), the United States imported $22.5 million (down 38.7 percent), and Iraq imported $15 million (up 117.5 percent).