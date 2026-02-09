Azerbaijan imports $1.35M worth fruits and vegetables from Türkiye in January
AIC
- 09 February, 2026
- 12:36
In January 2025, Azerbaijan imported fruits and vegetables from Türkiye worth $1.35 million, 5.9 percent higher compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
During the same month, the total value of Türkiye's fruit and vegetable exports decreased by 10.7 percent year-on-year, reaching 187.38 million.
Among Türkiye's top importers, Germany purchased $24 million worth of products (down 19.1 percent compared to a year earlier), the United States imported $22.5 million (down 38.7 percent), and Iraq imported $15 million (up 117.5 percent).
Latest News
13:22
Photo
SOCAR, GL Group discuss investment prospects for oil fields in AzerbaijanEnergy
13:16
Georgian FM Maka Bochorishvili to pay official visit to HungaryRegion
13:00
Lebanon's Tripoli building collapse kills 14Other countries
12:56
Photo
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss military-technical cooperationMilitary
12:38
Azerbaijan reduces spending on chemical imports from TürkiyeBusiness
12:36
Azerbaijan imports $1.35M worth fruits and vegetables from Türkiye in JanuaryAIC
12:32
Spanish train drivers to begin nationwide strike after fatal crashesOther countries
12:14
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of US Chamber of CommerceForeign policy
12:08