Minister: Baku Forum to become key platform for joint action

The Baku Forum will serve as an important platform for turning international cooperation into concrete joint action to achieve shared noble goals, Uzbekistan's Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov said at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

According to Report, he said the forum offered an opportunity to discuss not only the current state of intercultural dialogue but also its future prospects.

"Humanity is experiencing a period of historic change. On the one hand, science and technology are advancing at an unprecedented pace. On the other hand, geopolitical tensions, economic inequality, climate change and other global challenges are becoming increasingly complex in different parts of the world.

"These developments directly affect not only the political and economic life of states but also the cultural and spiritual environment of their peoples. Under these circumstances, we must recognise one important truth: humanity's technological progress must not become detached from its spiritual development," the minister said.

He stressed that despite technological advances and the changes taking place around the world, people's need for peace, kindness, mutual respect and the preservation of their cultural roots remained unchanged.

Nazarbekov also emphasised the importance of identifying in advance the threats that artificial intelligence and other global changes could pose to the cultural sphere.

"Today, four main threats can be identified. The first is the erosion of cultural diversity. The second is the distortion of historical truth and cultural memory. The third concerns challenges to human creativity and spiritual values. The fourth is the cultural impact of future global crises," the minister said.