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    Tajikistan сommitted to goals and principles of Baku Process, culture minister says

    Cultural policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 14:08
    Tajikistan сommitted to goals and principles of Baku Process, culture minister says

    Tajikistan is committed to the goals and principles of the Baku Process, Tajikistan's Minister of Culture Matlubakhon Sattoriyon said at a joint special session of the 3rd High-Level Meeting of International Organisations and the 6th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Baku Process in Baku.

    According to Report, she said the success of joint efforts depended on prioritizing common interests, ensuring equal participation by states and harnessing technological advances for sustainable development.

    Sattoriyon stressed that technological progress must not undermine cultural resilience or displace languages with limited digital resources. Instead, it should help preserve and develop national cultural values, historical memory and languages.

    "In Tajikistan, protecting cultural sovereignty and ensuring the full participation of national languages and cultures in artificial intelligence systems are viewed as an important part of intergovernmental and international cooperation in the technology sector," the minister said.

    According to her, artificial intelligence should serve as a tool for preserving cultural heritage and strengthening mutual understanding, rather than becoming a factor in cultural inequality and alienation between peoples.

    Matlubakhon Sattoriyon Baku process Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations
    Mədəniyyət naziri: Tacikistan Bakı prosesinin məqsəd və prinsiplərinə sadiqdir
    Министр культуры: Таджикистан привержен целям и принципам Бакинского процесса
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