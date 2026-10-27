Expert calls for new tools to combat digital racism

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New tools must be developed and existing ones improved to combat racism in the global digital environment, Emmanuel Elias, a senior research fellow at Australia's Deakin University, said during a panel session at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

According to Report, he said efforts to combat racism in the digital sphere needed to be expanded, with particular emphasis on eliminating stereotypes and prejudice.

"This requires raising cultural awareness. Racism and discrimination are serious problems, so proactive measures must be taken," he noted.

Elias stressed that these issues should be taken into account when improving artificial intelligence tools.

"Preventive measures will be more effective. Otherwise, a digital divide is inevitable," the expert warned.