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    Armenian FM expects TRIPP to launch before peace treaty with Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 13:38
    Armenian FM expects TRIPP to launch before peace treaty with Azerbaijan

    The implementation of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) will allow Armenia to establish connections with third countries through the territory and infrastructure of Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated, Report informs.

    The TRIPP project may be launched prior to the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    He recalled that the text of the peace treaty has already been initialed, and both countries officially state that they do not question its content. Despite the absence of a signed agreement, a real peace has practically been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    "Consequently, peace is necessary to launch TRIPP, and we already have it," Mirzoyan emphasized.

    He noted that the program's significance is not limited to economic benefits. In his assessment, the development of economic ties between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and third countries can also contribute to strengthening peace, stability, and security in the region.

    According to him, TRIPP will also allow Armenia to develop internal railway connections and become an East-West communications hub. The project may include railways, highways, power and optical cables, and potentially oil and gas pipelines. He emphasized that their construction and operation must be based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Donald Trump Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
    Mirzoyan: TRIPP Azərbaycan vasitəsilə üçüncü ölkələrlə əlaqələr qurmağımıza imkan verəcək
    Мирзоян: TRIPP позволит Армении через Азербайджан налаживать связи с третьими странами
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