Many countries are learning from and adopting Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model, according to Dmytro Shlapachenko, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Speaking during the panel session titled Intercultural Digital Future: Intercultural Digital Competence for Societies Entering the Digital and AI Era, held within the framework of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Shlapachenko highlighted that the forum reflects shared responsibilities.

"We must offer services that people can easily use. For example, Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model is highly accessible and beneficial. Even the Mobile ASAN service project has been very successful. It is no coincidence that many countries are studying this model in Azerbaijan and implementing it themselves," he said.