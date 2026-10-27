ICESCO chief: Organization partners with Heydar Aliyev Foundation to support education in Africa

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is working with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on a project to support the education of women and girls in Africa, (ICESCO Secretary-General Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik told journalists in Baku.

According to Report, he said the project was launched in Burkina Faso, with plans to extend it to Niger and Chad.

"ICESCO and Azerbaijan have a long-standing and strong partnership. We have been working in Azerbaijan for a long time and have implemented a number of projects. Today, I met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, expressed my appreciation to him and conveyed the gratitude of countries that have received Azerbaijan's support over the years," he said.

The ICESCO secretary-general also highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's support for cultural initiatives.

"Azerbaijan promotes culture and contributes to strengthening peace, and this platform is of great importance. I believe we will take away many important messages from here. President Ilham Aliyev's address this morning was inspiring. I believe we can put the ideas he outlined into practice and move from commitments to implementation. That is precisely what we are striving for," he said.