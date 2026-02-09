President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of US Chamber of Commerce
Foreign policy
- 09 February, 2026
- 12:14
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce on February 9, led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, Report informs.
The delegation includes Jennifer Miel, Vice President of Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as senior representatives from companies such as Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers MMC, and Motorola Solutions.
