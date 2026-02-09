Azerbaijan reduces spending on chemical imports from Türkiye

In January of this year, the value of chemical exports from Türkiye to Azerbaijan reached $37.028 million, Report informs.

According to the Türkiye Exporters' Assembly, this is 8.2% lower than in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the total value of exports of this category of goods from Türkiye decreased by 10.4% year-on-year to $2.286 billion.

The main importers of Turkish chemical products were the Netherlands with $167.519 million (+44%), the United States with $137.613 million (+9.8%), and Italy with $119.674 million (-3.1%).