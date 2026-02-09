Azerbaijan reduces spending on chemical imports from Türkiye
Business
- 09 February, 2026
- 12:38
In January of this year, the value of chemical exports from Türkiye to Azerbaijan reached $37.028 million, Report informs.
According to the Türkiye Exporters' Assembly, this is 8.2% lower than in the same period last year.
During the reporting period, the total value of exports of this category of goods from Türkiye decreased by 10.4% year-on-year to $2.286 billion.
The main importers of Turkish chemical products were the Netherlands with $167.519 million (+44%), the United States with $137.613 million (+9.8%), and Italy with $119.674 million (-3.1%).
Latest News
13:22
Photo
SOCAR, GL Group discuss investment prospects for oil fields in AzerbaijanEnergy
13:16
Georgian FM Maka Bochorishvili to pay official visit to HungaryRegion
13:00
Lebanon's Tripoli building collapse kills 14Other countries
12:56
Photo
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss military-technical cooperationMilitary
12:38
Azerbaijan reduces spending on chemical imports from TürkiyeBusiness
12:36
Azerbaijan imports $1.35M worth fruits and vegetables from Türkiye in JanuaryAIC
12:32
Spanish train drivers to begin nationwide strike after fatal crashesOther countries
12:14
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of US Chamber of CommerceForeign policy
12:08