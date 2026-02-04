Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Infrastructure
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 10:59
    All ports in Azerbaijan closed due to weather conditions

    All ports in Azerbaijan have been closed due to weather conditions, Parvana Imanova, spokesperson for the State Agency for Maritime and Port Transport (DDLA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, told Report.

    "Due to weather conditions, entry and exit to all ports are closed. All vessels, both locally and internationally flagged, have been placed at anchor and in shelters," she said.

    Azərbaycanda qeyri-sabit hava şəraiti ilə əlaqədar bütün limanlar bağlanıb
    В Азербайджане из-за погодных условий закрыты все порты

