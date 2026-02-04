All ports in Azerbaijan closed due to weather conditions
04 February, 2026
All ports in Azerbaijan have been closed due to weather conditions, Parvana Imanova, spokesperson for the State Agency for Maritime and Port Transport (DDLA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, told Report.
"Due to weather conditions, entry and exit to all ports are closed. All vessels, both locally and internationally flagged, have been placed at anchor and in shelters," she said.
