Peskov says Russia preparing to discuss new version of Ukraine peace plan with US

Russia is preparing contacts with the United States to assess how President Donald Trump"s peace plan has changed after consultations with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Report, citing Russian media, Peskov noted that over the past two weeks US negotiators led by Special Envoy Steven Witkoff have held intensive consultations with European countries and Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taking part.

"We will see what has happened to this set of theses. To understand how much it has changed, we are now preparing the relevant contacts with the Americans," Peskov said.