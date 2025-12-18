Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Zelenskyy says using Russian assets to support Ukraine is absolutely fair

    Other countries
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 19:15
    Russia will do everything possible to block a decision on providing Kyiv with a reparations-based loan, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of a European Council meeting, according to Report's European bureau.

    "This decision is important, and it is not only about financial support for Ukraine," he said. "But we are confident that they [Russia] will do everything to block it."

    Zelenskyy said most EU leaders support the idea of a reparations loan, though he stopped short of speaking on their behalf. "I think we are united in one thing: the issue of financing Ukraine cannot be left unresolved for next year," he added.

    Ukraine faces a budget deficit of €45 billion to €50 billion in 2026, Zelenskyy said.

    He noted that Ukraine must remain strong amid diplomatic efforts to end the war, as signals from Russia point more toward continued fighting than peace.

    According to the president of Ukraine, this strength includes Ukraine"s overall capacity to wage war. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine deserves reparations given the scale of damage inflicted by Russia since its full-scale invasion, saying that using Russian assets to counter Moscow"s attacks is "absolutely fair."

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy reparation loan Russia-Ukraine war
