    TPAO, ExxonMobil subsidiary agree to joint operations in Black, Mediterranean seas

    Energy
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 16:46
    TPAO, ExxonMobil subsidiary agree to joint operations in Black, Mediterranean seas

    Turkish National Oil Company TPAO and ESSO Exploration International Limited (an ExxonMobil subsidiary) signed a memorandum of understanding in the oil and gas sector, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar wrote on X, Report informs.

    The document covers new exploration areas in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, as well as other potential international areas that the parties will jointly identify.

    "By combining technical capabilities in deepwater exploration and drilling with ExxonMobil's international experience, we intend to improve operational efficiency and create the conditions for new discoveries. In line with Türkiye's goal of achieving complete energy independence, we are strengthening our capabilities through international cooperation and moving forward to become the energy hub of our region," Bayraktar wrote.

