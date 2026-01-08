Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (2025)
- 08 January, 2026
- 16:54
Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC has announced the ranking of its members by turnover in 2025, Report informs, citing BSE.
|
№
|
Investment Companies
|
Transaction volume, AZN
|
1
|
Paşa Kapital
|
44,719,984,119
|
2
|
ABB-İnvest
|
38,393,923,670
|
3
|
CPM-İnvest
|
6,666,376,700
|
4
|
Assist Finance
|
4,328,818,066
|
5
|
Unicapital
|
4,307,640,368
|
6
|
İnvest-Az
|
2,504,754,983
|
7
|
Xalq Kapital
|
2,086,564,727
|
8
|
Capital Partners
|
1,318,170,996
|
9
|
Troni
|
618,149,134
|
10
|
İnno
|
329,690,334
|
11
|
CFI Financial
|
213,176,492
|
12
|
MFX-Trading
|
197,891,264
|
13
|
Xalq Bank
|
5,616,610
