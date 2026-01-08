Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (2025)

    Finance
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 16:54
    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (2025)

    Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC has announced the ranking of its members by turnover in 2025, Report informs, citing BSE.

    Investment Companies

    Transaction volume, AZN

    1

    Paşa Kapital

    44,719,984,119

    2

    ABB-İnvest

    38,393,923,670

    3

    CPM-İnvest

    6,666,376,700

    4

    Assist Finance

    4,328,818,066

    5

    Unicapital

    4,307,640,368

    6

    İnvest-Az

    2,504,754,983

    7

    Xalq Kapital

    2,086,564,727

    8

    Capital Partners

    1,318,170,996

    9

    Troni

    618,149,134

    10

    İnno

    329,690,334

    11

    CFI Financial

    213,176,492

    12

    MFX-Trading

    197,891,264

    13

    Xalq Bank

    5,616,610
