Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence

    ICT
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 18:40
    Priority directions on the agenda of the partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel, including urban mobility, digitalization of transport, artificial intelligence, innovative entrepreneurship and startup support mechanisms, cybersecurity, and the prospects for activities on the development of human capital with digital knowledge and skills were discussed today.

    Report informs with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport that the discussions were held during a meeting between Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov and the Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz.

    During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the work done and planned on issues discussed during the 4th session of the Joint Commission between the two countries held on November 20 last year. Information was provided about the activities of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center created jointly with Israel's Technion Institute, as well as the Vistar Center of Excellence established in Azerbaijan in December 2025 through the collaboration of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Azerbaijan Space Agency, and Israel Aerospace Industries Corporation (IAI).

    Azərbaycan İsraillə süni intellekt sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Израиль обсудили сотрудничество в сфере ИИ и кибербезопасности

