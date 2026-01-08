Antoine Semenyo's Man City total transfer fee, contract clauses revealed

Manchester City are due to complete the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth on Thursday, subject to the player completing a medical, Report informs via City Xtra.

The Ghana international's arrival represents the culmination of an intense few weeks of negotiations, during which City accelerated talks while carefully managing Bournemouth's short-term sporting needs.

With Semenyo having now played his final match for the Cherries, and featuring for the club against both Chelsea and Arsenal, attention has shifted firmly towards the financial and contractual mechanics of a deal that has been months in the making.

Manchester City's interest had long centred on triggering Semenyo's release clause, but recent reports suggested that sporting director Hugo Viana was exploring alternative structures to create flexibility on cash flow while maintaining strong relations with Bournemouth.

That strategy has now come to fruition, delivering what has been described as ‘better conditions" for all parties. Crucially, the agreement aligns with earlier reporting around the player's personal terms, with Semenyo committing to a long-term stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The forward is also understood to have agreed a contract worth around £150,000 per week, as per reporting in other quarters, reflecting his status as a first-team attacking option rather than a developmental signing.

Now, according to the information of The Athletic's David Ornstein, Antoine Semenyo is set to complete his move to City after an agreement was finalized that does not require his release clause to be activated, with the player penning a five-and-a-half year contract at the Etihad.

It is explained that Manchester City will commit to a guaranteed payment of £62.5 million plus a further £1.5 million in potential bonuses, while Bournemouth will also be entitled to 10 per cent of the profit if a future sale of the player occurs at the Etihad Stadium.

The deal is said to give City 'better conditions', as Hugo Viana and club officials will pay across 24 months rather than immediately, while the South Coast club can earn more than the fixed amount stipulated by the player's release clause.

The release clause is said to be a mechanism worth around £65 million, but included solidarity commitments, VAT, and a Premier League levy that would have left £60 million, according to The Athletic.

Semenyo's departure from Bournemouth came in emphatic fashion on Wednesday night, as the 26-year-old scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium.

The goal proved to be a fitting farewell and reinforced why Manchester City have pushed so aggressively to conclude the deal this week, striking from distance to seal all three points and end a torrid run of form for The Cherris.

With the player having landed in Manchester shortly before 9 AM on Thursday morning, the remaining steps are expected to be procedural. Pending the successful completion of his medical, City are expected to finalize paperwork and move towards a formal announcement.

From there, focus will turn to integration and availability, with Pep Guardiola set to assess how quickly Semenyo can be introduced into matchday plans, and barring unforeseen delays, City supporters should expect official confirmation imminently.