Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Pashinyan: Active work underway to delimit border within TRIPP

    Region
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 16:22
    Pashinyan: Active work underway to delimit border within TRIPP

    Active work is underway on the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    He noted that the delimitation process is aimed at adjusting the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the Almaty Declaration. The process is currently underway, and the delimitation will continue, he said.

    "The ground process will also continue, since, at a minimum, within the framework of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), the borders should be demarcated for communications to begin," Pashinyan added.

    Furthermore, he neither confirmed nor denied reports that US Vice President J.D. Vance might visit Armenia to launch the TRIPP.

    "Only an official announcement can 100% confirm information about a visit of this level," he added.

    Armenia Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan
    Paşinyan: TRIPP layihəsi çərçivəsində sərhədin delimitasiyası üzrə aktiv iş gedir
    Пашинян: Идет активная работа по делимитации границы в рамках проекта TRIPP

    Latest News

    16:46

    TPAO, ExxonMobil subsidiary agree to joint operations in Black, Mediterranean seas

    Energy
    16:22

    Pashinyan: Active work underway to delimit border within TRIPP

    Region
    16:18

    Russia expresses concern over US seizure of Marinera tanker

    Region
    16:15

    US armwrestler sanctioned after doping test at World Championship in Baku

    Individual sports
    16:13
    Photo

    Baku hosts official opening ceremony of 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    15:53

    Holidays extended in 15 districts of Romania due to heavy snowfall

    Other countries
    15:33

    IDF detects failed rocket launch from Gaza City toward Israel

    Other countries
    15:18

    Armenia expects to reach $3.8B in tourism revenue by 2030

    Region
    15:17

    Azerbaijan restores persimmon exports to Latvia

    Business
    All News Feed