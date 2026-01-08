Pashinyan: Active work underway to delimit border within TRIPP

Active work is underway on the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

He noted that the delimitation process is aimed at adjusting the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the Almaty Declaration. The process is currently underway, and the delimitation will continue, he said.

"The ground process will also continue, since, at a minimum, within the framework of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), the borders should be demarcated for communications to begin," Pashinyan added.

Furthermore, he neither confirmed nor denied reports that US Vice President J.D. Vance might visit Armenia to launch the TRIPP.

"Only an official announcement can 100% confirm information about a visit of this level," he added.