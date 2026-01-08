Azerbaijan to carry out first resettlement to Aghdara's four villages
Domestic policy
- 08 January, 2026
- 17:09
On January 9, the first resettlement will take place to the villages of Childiran, Ashagi Oratagh, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Agdara district, Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The residents to be relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
The villages occupied in 1993 were liberated in September 2023 as a result of the anti-terrorist operation conducted in Karabakh by the Azerbaijani Army.
