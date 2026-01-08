Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in chestnut imports from China

    Business
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 18:12
    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported just over 1,309 tons of chestnuts (both shelled and unshelled), valued at $3.1 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the imports grew by 31% in volume, while decreasing by 11% in value.

    During this period, Azerbaijan imported chestnuts from:

    - China: 1,264 tons (+2.2 times) worth $3 million (+2.5 times);

    - Georgia: 45 tons (-73%) worth $91,300 (-73%).

    In 2024, 73.8% of Azerbaijan's chestnut imports came from China.

    Azerbaijan China chestnut imports State Statistical Committee
