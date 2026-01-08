Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    EBRD allocates €75 million loan to Ukraine for hydropower plant recovery

    Region
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 17:41
    EBRD allocates €75 million loan to Ukraine for hydropower plant recovery

    The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided Ukraine with a €75 million loan for the restoration of hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).

    According to Report, Ukraine"s Ministry of Energy said in a post on social media that the loan will be provided under an agreement signed between the EBRD and the state-owned company Ukrhydroenergo.

    In addition, Ukraine will receive a €20 million grant to support the restoration and resilient operation of hydropower plants under martial law.

    Ukraine EBRD hydroelectric power plant loan
    Avropa Yenidənqurma və İnkişaf Bankı Ukraynaya 75 milyon avro kredit ayırıb
    ЕБРР выделил Украине кредит на сумму 75 млн евро на восстановление ГЭС

    Latest News

    18:22

    Three dead after residential building collapses in Germany

    Other countries
    18:12

    Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in chestnut imports from China

    Business
    17:54

    Antoine Semenyo's Man City total transfer fee, contract clauses revealed

    Football
    17:41

    EBRD allocates €75 million loan to Ukraine for hydropower plant recovery

    Region
    17:09

    Azerbaijan to carry out first resettlement to Aghdara's four villages

    Domestic policy
    16:54

    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (2025)

    Finance
    16:46

    TPAO, ExxonMobil subsidiary agree to joint operations in Black, Mediterranean seas

    Energy
    16:22

    Pashinyan: Active work underway to delimit border within TRIPP

    Region
    16:18

    Russia expresses concern over US seizure of Marinera tanker

    Region
    All News Feed