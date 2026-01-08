EBRD allocates €75 million loan to Ukraine for hydropower plant recovery

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided Ukraine with a €75 million loan for the restoration of hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).

According to Report, Ukraine"s Ministry of Energy said in a post on social media that the loan will be provided under an agreement signed between the EBRD and the state-owned company Ukrhydroenergo.

In addition, Ukraine will receive a €20 million grant to support the restoration and resilient operation of hydropower plants under martial law.