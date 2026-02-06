France opens consulate in Greenland's capital Nuuk

France has opened a consulate general in Nuuk, becoming the first European Union country to establish a diplomatic mission of this level in Greenland, Report informs, citing France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The new consul general, Jean-Noël Poirier, reportedly assumed his duties today.

"At the request of Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the new consul general will be actively engaged in serving Greenland's French community and tasked with working to deepen existing cultural, scientific and economic cooperation projects with Greenland, while strengthening political ties with the authorities there," reads a statement by the ministry.

"Deep ties of friendship and key joint projects already link France, Denmark and Greenland, allowing all parties to look forward enthusiastically and confidently to the opening of this new consulate general. France reiterates its commitment to respect for the Kingdom of Denmark's territorial integrity," reads the statement.