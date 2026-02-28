Türkiye denies supporting strikes on Iran

Türkiye has denied providing any land, sea, or air resources to support operations for any party in conflicts or wars.

According to Report, the information was released by the Disinformation Response Center under the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency.

The statement said claims circulating on social media that Türkiye supports the recent strikes on Iran are "completely unfounded" and intended to mislead the public.

"Türkiye does not provide operational capabilities on land, sea, or through its airspace in favor of any party in any conflict or war. This principle is fundamental to our foreign policy and national security," the statement said.

It also emphasized that Türkiye's sovereign rights over its air, land, and sea space are full and indisputable, and any activity within the country occurs strictly under the control of authorized national security authorities.

Citizens were urged to rely only on official statements from government bodies and to disregard unverified rumors.