Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Türkiye denies supporting strikes on Iran

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 17:48
    Türkiye denies supporting strikes on Iran

    Türkiye has denied providing any land, sea, or air resources to support operations for any party in conflicts or wars.

    According to Report, the information was released by the Disinformation Response Center under the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency.

    The statement said claims circulating on social media that Türkiye supports the recent strikes on Iran are "completely unfounded" and intended to mislead the public.

    "Türkiye does not provide operational capabilities on land, sea, or through its airspace in favor of any party in any conflict or war. This principle is fundamental to our foreign policy and national security," the statement said.

    It also emphasized that Türkiye's sovereign rights over its air, land, and sea space are full and indisputable, and any activity within the country occurs strictly under the control of authorized national security authorities.

    Citizens were urged to rely only on official statements from government bodies and to disregard unverified rumors.

    Turkiye Disinformation Response Center Airstrikes on Iran
    Türkiyə İrana qarşı hücumlara dəstək verdiyi barədə iddiaları təkzib edib
    Турция опровергла слухи о поддержке ударов по Ирану

    Latest News

    19:07

    UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East

    Other countries
    18:26

    Almost all Iranian officials safe, says Araghchi

    Region
    18:17

    Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacks

    Region
    18:07

    Reuters: Iran defense minister, Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks

    Other countries
    18:04

    Death toll in Iranian girls' school rises above 60 following airstrikes – UPDATED

    Region
    17:56

    Several companies suspend fuel shipments through Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions

    Region
    17:48

    Türkiye denies supporting strikes on Iran

    Region
    17:37

    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Region
    17:35

    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Region
    All News Feed