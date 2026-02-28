Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation
- 28 February, 2026
- 17:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video conference meeting of the Security Council to discuss the situation surrounding Iran.
According to Report, citing Russian media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the discussion focused on the unfolding developments in the region.
