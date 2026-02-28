Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 17:37
    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video conference meeting of the Security Council to discuss the situation surrounding Iran.

    According to Report, citing Russian media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the discussion focused on the unfolding developments in the region.

    Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov Security Council Iran Airstrikes on Iran
    Putin İran ətrafındakı vəziyyətlə əlaqədar Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının iclasını keçirib
    Песков: Путин провел совещание Совбеза из-за ситуации вокруг Ирана

    Latest News

    17:37

    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Region
    17:35

    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Region
    17:32

    Four killed in Syria after debris from Iranian missile strikes residential building

    Other countries
    17:16

    Iranian and Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks amid Israeli-US strikes

    Region
    17:15

    Macron calls for UN Security Council meeting on Iran conflict

    Other countries
    17:12

    Araghchi: War on Iran illegitimate

    Region
    16:57

    UN urges all parties in Middle East conflict to exercise restraint

    Other countries
    16:43

    Oman says negotiations undermined, calls for restraint as conflict escalates

    Region
    16:42

    IRGC says US radar system in Qatar destroyed – UPDATED

    Region
    All News Feed