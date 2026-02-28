Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 17:35
    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of telephone conversations throughout the day with his counterparts from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia, Report informs.

    According to sources at the ministry, the main topic of discussion was the current situation unfolding in the region.

    The sides also discussed potential measures aimed at ending the armed confrontation.

    Turkiye Hakan Fidan Iran Iraq Saudi Arabia Qatar Syria Egypt Indonesia
    Fidan İran, İraq, Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı, Suriya və digər ölkələrdən olan həmkarları ilə danışıb
    Фидан обсудил региональную обстановку с коллегами из ближневосточных стран

    Latest News

    17:37

    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Region
    17:35

    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Region
    17:32

    Four killed in Syria after debris from Iranian missile strikes residential building

    Other countries
    17:16

    Iranian and Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks amid Israeli-US strikes

    Region
    17:15

    Macron calls for UN Security Council meeting on Iran conflict

    Other countries
    17:12

    Araghchi: War on Iran illegitimate

    Region
    16:57

    UN urges all parties in Middle East conflict to exercise restraint

    Other countries
    16:43

    Oman says negotiations undermined, calls for restraint as conflict escalates

    Region
    16:42

    IRGC says US radar system in Qatar destroyed – UPDATED

    Region
    All News Feed