Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts
Region
- 28 February, 2026
- 17:35
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of telephone conversations throughout the day with his counterparts from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia, Report informs.
According to sources at the ministry, the main topic of discussion was the current situation unfolding in the region.
The sides also discussed potential measures aimed at ending the armed confrontation.
