Four killed in Syria after debris from Iranian missile strikes residential building
Other countries
- 28 February, 2026
- 17:32
Four people have died in the Syrian city of As-Suwayda after debris from a downed Iranian missile struck a residential building.
According to Report, citing SANA, the As-Suwayda provincial information office said the missile fragments hit a building in the city"s industrial area.
The number of injured is yet to be confirmed.
