    • 28 February, 2026
    • 17:32
    Four killed in Syria after debris from Iranian missile strikes residential building

    Four people have died in the Syrian city of As-Suwayda after debris from a downed Iranian missile struck a residential building.

    According to Report, citing SANA, the As-Suwayda provincial information office said the missile fragments hit a building in the city"s industrial area.

    The number of injured is yet to be confirmed.

    Syria Airstrikes on Iran missile
