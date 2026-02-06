Brussels sees Nakhchivan's railway project as key to developing Middle Corridor - EXCLUSIVE

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Foreign policy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 16:05
    The European Union views the development of the Nakhchivan railway in Azerbaijan as a shared strategic priority, translating geopolitical commitments into tangible infrastructure that can underpin durable peace and prosperity, while complementing US engagement on TRIPP, an official representative of the European Commission told Report.

    "Together with Azerbaijan, we share an ambitious vision for connectivity that strengthens peace and stability, modernises infrastructure, and unlocks the full potential of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. A concrete example of this cooperation is the latest agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan with the EBRD to launch a feasibility study for the Nakhchivan railway project. This project is a key investment to enhance mobility and economic flows across Azerbaijan and the wider region and forms an integral part of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, with a target transit time of 15 days between Europe and Central Asia. Alongside hard infrastructure investments, we will also support soft infrastructure measures and regulatory alignment, in line with our Connectivity Agenda," reads the statement.

    In an informal meeting, EU representatives involved in regional connectivity projects expressed hope for the rapid preparation of a feasibility study. This would allow for substantive negotiations on the EU's possible participation in the project as an investor, they added.

    The EU does not want to remain on the sidelines of regional projects that directly impact its economy. After all, the Trans-Caspian route, or Middle Corridor, connects directly to the EU in its western part. The bloc is interested in both its expansion and the prompt commissioning of new capacity, the sources emphasized.

    As noted, work in this area is ongoing and is quite active, although perhaps not very visible. In particular, the current visit of European Commissioner Marta Kos to Ankara is aimed, among other things, at strengthening energy and transport ties with Türkiye, a key link in the Middle Corridor.

    Avropa İttifaqı Naxçıvan dəmir yolu layihəsini Orta Dəhlizin inkişafının açarı kimi görür - EKSKLÜZİV
    Брюссель видит в ж/д проекте Нахчывана ключ к развитию Среднего коридора - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

