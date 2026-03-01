Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran views revenge for the attacks by Israel and the United States as its "legitimate right and duty," Report informs via CNN.

In a statement issued Sunday on Iranian state media, Pezeshkian said that the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed "at the hands of the most wicked villains in the world."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers bloodshed and revenge against the perpetrators and commanders of this historical crime as its duty and legitimate right will fulfil this great responsibility and duty with all its might," Pezeshkian said.