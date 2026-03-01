Iranian president says revenge is country's "right and duty"
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 16:28
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran views revenge for the attacks by Israel and the United States as its "legitimate right and duty," Report informs via CNN.
In a statement issued Sunday on Iranian state media, Pezeshkian said that the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed "at the hands of the most wicked villains in the world."
"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers bloodshed and revenge against the perpetrators and commanders of this historical crime as its duty and legitimate right will fulfil this great responsibility and duty with all its might," Pezeshkian said.
Latest News
16:37
Oil tanker attacked near coast of OmanOther countries
16:28
Iranian president says revenge is country's "right and duty"Region
16:24
IDF says 40 Iranian commanders killed in opening strikesOther countries
16:10
Rezaee: Iran to continue operations until Khamenei avengedRegion
15:50
Photo
Citizens of 8 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan last hourRegion
15:38
Azerbaijani FM condoles Iranian FM on Khamenei, civilian deathsForeign policy
15:08
Photo
53 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from IranRegion
14:38
Alireza Arafi joins Iran's Leadership CouncilRegion
14:33