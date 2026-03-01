Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    IDF says 40 Iranian commanders killed in opening strikes

    01 March, 2026
    • 16:24
    The IDF says it killed 40 "key" Iranian military commanders in its opening strikes in Iran yesterday, including Iran"s chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The 40 commanders, along with other top Iranian officials - including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - were killed in strikes carried out in under a minute, according to the military.

    The IDF says it can now confirm that Mousavi was killed in the opening strikes. Mousavi had replaced Mohammad Bagheri, who was killed in Israel"s opening strikes during June 2025"s war.

    Mousavi was responsible for "managing Iran"s security apparatus and oversaw the firing of hundreds of ballistic missiles launched toward Israeli territory, which killed Israeli civilians during the operation," the military says.

    The IDF says that "the majority of the highest-ranking senior military officials of the Iranian security leadership have been eliminated by the IDF."

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Iranian strikes Abdolrahim Mousavi
    İsrailin Müdafiə Ordusu: İranın 40 komandiri zərərsizləşdirilib
    ЦАХАЛ заявил о ликвидации 40 иранских командиров

