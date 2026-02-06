Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Hungarian FM: If it were up to US alone, there would already be peace in Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 15:47
    Hungarian FM: If it were up to US alone, there would already be peace in Ukraine

    Hungary believes that if everything depended solely on US President Donald Trump and his government, there would already be peace in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, quoted by State Secretary for International Communications and Relations at the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office Zoltan Kovacs on X, Report informs.

    "If it were up to President Trump and the US government alone, there would already be peace in Ukraine, said Foreign Minister Szijjarto, pointing to fresh agreements moving clearly in the direction of peace.

    He welcomed two positive developments: with US mediation, an agreement was reached on a Russian–Ukrainian prisoner exchange, allowing hundreds to return home to their families, and the United States and Russia decided to restore high-level military dialogue.

    The minister stressed that in Central Europe it is clear: when Americans and Russians maintain good relations, the region – and global security – is safer. He urged Brussels and European actors not to obstruct peace efforts and not to undermine the restoration of Russian–American military dialogue," Kovacs wrote.

    Macarıstan XİN: Əgər hər şey Trampdan asılı olsaydı, Ukraynada sülh olardı
    Глава МИД Венгрии: Если бы все зависело от США, в Украине уже был бы мир

