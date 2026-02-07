Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.02.2026)
- 07 February, 2026
- 10:37
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
68.05
|
0.14
|
7.20
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
63.55
|
- 0.11
|
6.13
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,979.80
|
136.80
|
638.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
50,115.67
|
1 206.95
|
2,052.38
|
S&P 500
|
6,932.30
|
133.90
|
86.80
|
Nasdaq
|
23,031.21
|
490.62
|
- 210.78
|
Nikkei
|
54,253.68
|
191.76
|
3,914.20
|
Dax
|
24,721.46
|
230.40
|
231.05
|
FTSE 100
|
10,369.75
|
60.53
|
438.37
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,273.84
|
35.67
|
124.34
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,067.89
|
- 8.80
|
99.05
|
Bist 100
|
13,521.96
|
- 67.18
|
2,260.44
|
RTS
|
1,118.33
|
- 8.03
|
4.20
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1815
|
0.0021
|
0.0070
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3611
|
0.0053
|
0.0138
|
JPY/USD
|
157.2200
|
0.5600
|
0.7700
|
RUB/USD
|
77.0327
|
0.2932
|
- 1.7173
|
TRY/USD
|
43.6067
|
- 0.0076
|
0.6505
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9353
|
- 0.0045
|
- 0.0537
