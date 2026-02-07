Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 10:37
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    68.05

    0.14

    7.20

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    63.55

    - 0.11

    6.13

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,979.80

    136.80

    638.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    50,115.67

    1 206.95

    2,052.38

    S&P 500

    6,932.30

    133.90

    86.80

    Nasdaq

    23,031.21

    490.62

    - 210.78

    Nikkei

    54,253.68

    191.76

    3,914.20

    Dax

    24,721.46

    230.40

    231.05

    FTSE 100

    10,369.75

    60.53

    438.37

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,273.84

    35.67

    124.34

    Shanghai Composite

    4,067.89

    - 8.80

    99.05

    Bist 100

    13,521.96

    - 67.18

    2,260.44

    RTS

    1,118.33

    - 8.03

    4.20

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1815

    0.0021

    0.0070

    USD/GBP

    1.3611

    0.0053

    0.0138

    JPY/USD

    157.2200

    0.5600

    0.7700

    RUB/USD

    77.0327

    0.2932

    - 1.7173

    TRY/USD

    43.6067

    - 0.0076

    0.6505

    CNY/USD

    6.9353

    - 0.0045

    - 0.0537
