Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijani, Iranian defense ministers meet in Baku

    Military
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 16:19
    Azerbaijani, Iranian defense ministers meet in Baku

    The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    First, the Iranian delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs and paid tribute to the memory of citizens, who became martyrs for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. A wreath was laid at the Eternal Flame monument.

    During the official welcoming ceremony held at the Ministry of Defense, following the passage in front of the guard of honor, the National Anthems of both countries were performed and the Book of Honor was signed in accordance with the protocol.

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov highlighted that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are rooted in a centuries-long history, and emphasized that meetings held as part of mutual visits, along with joint exercises, contribute to the further development of these ties.

    Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh stated that cooperation between the two countries, built on friendly and brotherly relations, is of great importance for further development in the military sphere, as in other areas.

    During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of relations in the military, military-technical, military education and science fields were discussed.

    The sides also held a wide exchange of views on regional security and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijani, Iranian defense ministers meet in Baku

    Iran Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Zakir Hasanov
    Photo
    Video
    Azərbaycan və İran müdafiə nazirləri regional təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Video
    Министры обороны Азербайджана и Ирана обсудили региональную безопасность

    Latest News

    16:32

    General Syrskyi: Ukrainian army units launch counteroffensive operations

    Other countries
    16:32

    European Commission demands TikTok to strengthen protection for minors

    Other countries
    16:19
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani, Iranian defense ministers meet in Baku

    Military
    16:13

    Grigoryan, Grono mull steps to institutionalize peace in South Caucasus

    Region
    16:05

    Brussels sees Nakhchivan's railway project as key to developing Middle Corridor - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    15:58

    France opens consulate in Greenland's capital Nuuk

    Other countries
    15:56

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan over Islamabad mosque attack

    Foreign policy
    15:47

    Hungarian FM: If it were up to US alone, there would already be peace in Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:29

    Azerbaijan lodges complaint with IOC over music choice by Armenian figure skaters

    Individual sports
    All News Feed