General Syrskyi: Ukrainian army units launch counteroffensive operations

    Other countries
    06 February, 2026
    16:32
    Ukrainian army units have actively begun new offensive and counteroffensive operations, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on the latest situation at the front, Report informs.

    Syrskyi noted that the Russian army is currently conducting offensive operations along the entire 1,200 km line of contact:

    "In certain directions, about a quarter of the clashes consist precisely of Ukrainian units' offensive actions. The army's main goal is to keep the enemy under constant pressure, inflict losses, and prevent their advance. This tactic works, because in January the enemy did not achieve any significant operational success."

    General Oleksandr Sırski: Ukraynanın ordu birləşmələri əks-hücum əməliyyatlarına başlayıb
    Александр Сырский: ВСУ начали контрнаступательные операции

