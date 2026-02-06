Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan over Islamabad mosque attack

    Foreign policy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 15:56
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan over Islamabad mosque attack

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to Pakistan, Report informs, citing the ministry's post on X.

    "We express our deepest condolences to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the tragic terror on a mosque in Islamabad, which claimed innocent lives and left many injured.

    We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence and terrorism, which targeted worshippers at a sacred place.

    Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we wish a swift recovery to those injured.

    Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with brotherly Pakistan and reaffirms its firm support for peace, stability, and the fight against all forms of terrorism," the post reads.

    Azərbaycan XİN Pakistana başsağlığı verib
    МИД Азербайджана выразил соболезнования Пакистану в связи с терактом в мечети Исламабада

