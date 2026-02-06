Grigoryan, Grono mull steps to institutionalize peace in South Caucasus

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Magdalena Grono have discussed the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, reads a statement by the Armenian Security Council, Report informs via Armenpress.

According to the statement, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the bilateral agenda between Armenia and the EU and the further development of relations.

During the meeting, Grigoryan presented to Grono programs in the areas of regional connectivity and infrastructure development, as well as the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at institutionalizing the peace process.