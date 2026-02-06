Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan lodges complaint with IOC over music choice by Armenian figure skaters

    Individual sports
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 15:29
    Azerbaijan lodges complaint with IOC over music choice by Armenian figure skaters

    Azerbaijan"s National Olympic Committee (NOC) has lodged a formal protest with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the use of music titled "Artsakh" by Armenian figure skaters Nikita Rakhmanin and Karina Akopova during competition at the 25th Winter Olympic Games.

    The NOC told Report that it had drawn the attention of IOC officials to the political and separatist nature of the music used in the program.

    According to the statement, the term "Artsakh" reflects the term "Artsakh" reflects the ideological essence of the illegal and separatist policy pursued by Armenia for many years against the internationally recognized territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In this regard, the selection of such a program at an international sporting event such as the Olympic Games, which must remain outside politics, clearly has a political and ideological meaning and contradicts Olympic values.

    The NOC noted that, under the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter, any form of political, ideological, or separatist propaganda is prohibited at the Olympic Games. One of the missions of the International Olympic Committee, it added, is to keep sport free from politics and to prevent the exploitation of athletes and competitions for political purposes.

    Such incidents, the statement said, undermine the spirit of the Olympic Games, sporting ethics, and the principles of international sport, violate the neutrality of the Olympic Movement, and damage the atmosphere of peace and mutual trust in the region.

    In its protest, the National Olympic Committee reiterated that the Olympic Games are a symbol of peace, friendship, and mutual respect among peoples, and that the use of this platform for political or separatist propaganda is unacceptable.

    National Olympic Committee International Olympic Committee (IOC) complaint
    Azərbaycan Milli Olimpiya Komitəsi BOK-a etirazını bildirib
    НОК Азербайджана выразил протест МОК из-за музыки в программе армянских фигуристов

    Latest News

    16:32

    General Syrskyi: Ukrainian army units launch counteroffensive operations

    Other countries
    16:32

    European Commission demands TikTok to strengthen protection for minors

    Other countries
    16:19
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani, Iranian defense ministers meet in Baku

    Military
    16:13

    Grigoryan, Grono mull steps to institutionalize peace in South Caucasus

    Region
    16:05

    Brussels sees Nakhchivan's railway project as key to developing Middle Corridor - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    15:58

    France opens consulate in Greenland's capital Nuuk

    Other countries
    15:56

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan over Islamabad mosque attack

    Foreign policy
    15:47

    Hungarian FM: If it were up to US alone, there would already be peace in Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:29

    Azerbaijan lodges complaint with IOC over music choice by Armenian figure skaters

    Individual sports
    All News Feed