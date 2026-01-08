Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Three dead after residential building collapses in Germany

    Other countries
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 18:22
    Three dead after residential building collapses in Germany

    Three people have died in the collapse of a residential building in south-west Germany. They were a family aged 33, 30 and six, according to the police, Report informs via blue News.

    After several hours of searching, emergency services were only able to recover the three people reported dead at the address in Albstadt, Baden-Württemberg.

    A gas explosion had occurred before the building collapsed. The cause of this has yet to be determined. The gas supply to the entire street had been interrupted. There is no reason to fear further explosions, said the mayor of Albstadt, Roland Tralmer. The surrounding houses are to be supplied with gas again in the course of the day.

    Around 200 emergency personnel were on site. Sniffer dogs specially trained to search through rubble were also deployed.

    The emergency call was received early in the morning. The residential building collapsed completely after the explosion. Several surrounding houses were severely damaged, but according to the initial investigation they are still habitable, said Tralmer. The affected neighbors were evacuated. They received psychological support, as did the relatives of the deceased family.

    Germany
    Almaniyada yaşayış evində partlayış olub, üç nəfər ölüb
    В Германии из-за взрыва в жилом доме погибли трое - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    19:42

    Kazakhstan, US mull prospects for expanding strategic partnership

    Other countries
    19:28

    Podesta: EU countries are in constant contact on Greenland issue

    Other countries
    19:11

    Utair flight from Dubai to Moscow returns safely after technical issue

    Other countries
    18:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence

    ICT
    18:22

    Three dead after residential building collapses in Germany

    Other countries
    18:12

    Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in chestnut imports from China

    Business
    17:54

    Antoine Semenyo's Man City total transfer fee, contract clauses revealed

    Football
    17:41

    EBRD allocates €75 million loan to Ukraine for hydropower plant recovery

    Region
    17:09

    Azerbaijan to carry out first resettlement to Aghdara's four villages

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed