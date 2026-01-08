Three dead after residential building collapses in Germany

Three people have died in the collapse of a residential building in south-west Germany. They were a family aged 33, 30 and six, according to the police, Report informs via blue News.

After several hours of searching, emergency services were only able to recover the three people reported dead at the address in Albstadt, Baden-Württemberg.

A gas explosion had occurred before the building collapsed. The cause of this has yet to be determined. The gas supply to the entire street had been interrupted. There is no reason to fear further explosions, said the mayor of Albstadt, Roland Tralmer. The surrounding houses are to be supplied with gas again in the course of the day.

Around 200 emergency personnel were on site. Sniffer dogs specially trained to search through rubble were also deployed.

The emergency call was received early in the morning. The residential building collapsed completely after the explosion. Several surrounding houses were severely damaged, but according to the initial investigation they are still habitable, said Tralmer. The affected neighbors were evacuated. They received psychological support, as did the relatives of the deceased family.